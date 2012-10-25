FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-KLA-Tencor posts quarterly revenue below estimates
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Commentary
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 8:25 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-KLA-Tencor posts quarterly revenue below estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show first quarter, not fourth quarter, in first and second paragraphs)

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - KLA-Tencor Corp posted fiscal first-quarter revenue below expectations as chipmakers, worried about the economy, held off on new orders of manufacturing equipments.

The company said revenue in the first quarter was $721 million, compared with $796 million in the year-ago period.

Analysts were expecting first-quarter revenue of $740 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

KLA-Tencor said quarterly net income totaled $135 million, or 80 cents a share, down from $192 million, or $1.13 a share, in the year-ago quarter. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Gary Hill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.