RPT-UPDATE 1-KLA-Tencor quarterly rev exceeds expectations
July 26, 2012 / 8:45 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-UPDATE 1-KLA-Tencor quarterly rev exceeds expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Fiscal Q4 revenue $892 million

* Q4 EPS $1.46

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26 (Reuters) - KLA-Tencor posted fiscal fourth-quarter revenue above expectations as consumer demand for tablets and smartphones fueled business.

Chip gear-makers including KLA-Tencor and ASML have benefited from booming mobile gadget sales, but worries about future demand have weighed on some of their customers.

KLA-Tencor Corp posted fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $892 million, unchanged from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts were expecting fourth-quarter revenue of $874 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The chip gear-maker said quarterly net income was $248 million, or $1.46 a share, up from $245 million, or $1.43 a share, in the year ago quarter.

