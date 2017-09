SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chip equipment maker KLA-Tencor Corp reported higher fiscal second-quarter revenue that met analysts’ expectations as growing demand for mobile gadgets propelled investments in production capacity.

The company said in a release on Thursday its second-quarter revenue was $705 million, compared to $673 million a year earlier. Analysts, on average, were expecting second-quarter revenue of $705 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.