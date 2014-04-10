FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's KLCC REIT gets OK to sell $930 million of Islamic bonds
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's KLCC REIT gets OK to sell $930 million of Islamic bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 (Reuters) - KLCC Real Estate Investment Trust, Malaysia’s largest REIT, has received regulatory approval to sell up to 3 billion ringgit ($929.51 million) of Islamic bonds.

The sale will comprise Islamic bonds, or sukuk murabahah, maturing in 7 years and 30 years, KLCC REIT said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

The REIT will use the proceeds for current and future financing, as well as for capital expenditure, acquisitions and working capital.

AmInvestment Bank, CIMB Investment Bank and Maybank Investment Bank will act as joint principal advisers, lead arrangers, lead managers and bookrunners.

KLCC REIT is “stapled” to shares of KLCC Property Holdings Bhd, owner of the Kuala Lumpur landmark, Petronas Twin Towers.

$1 = 3.2275 Malaysian Ringgit Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
