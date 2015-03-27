FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jury clears Kleiner on final claim in gender bias case
March 27, 2015

Jury clears Kleiner on final claim in gender bias case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27 (Reuters) - A California jury decided that venture capital firm Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield and Byers did not retaliate against former partner Ellen Pao by terminating her employment after she sued three years ago.

The verdict was read in San Francisco Superior Court on Friday in a case that helped spark a broad discussion about sexism in Silicon Valley. Earlier Friday, the jury cleared the firm of gender discrimination against Pao. (Reporting By Dan Levine and Sarah McBride)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
