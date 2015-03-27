FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jury rules gender not reason Silicon Valley executive not promoted
March 27, 2015 / 9:10 PM / 2 years ago

Jury rules gender not reason Silicon Valley executive not promoted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27 (Reuters) - A California jury decided that gender was not the reason venture capital firm Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield and Byers did not promote former partner Ellen Pao, and that Pao was not substantially harmed because of Kleiner’s decisions.

The verdict was still being read in San Francisco Superior Court on Friday in a case that helped spark a broad discussion about sexism in Silicon Valley. (Reporting By Dan Levine and Sarah McBride; Editing by Peter Henderson and Grant McCool)

