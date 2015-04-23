FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kleiner Perkins aims to recover almost $1 mln in costs in Pao case
#Funds News
April 23, 2015 / 6:27 PM / 2 years ago

Kleiner Perkins aims to recover almost $1 mln in costs in Pao case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Silicon Valley powerhouse venture capital firm Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield and Byers aims to recover about $973,000 in costs for defending itself against charges of gender discrimination, according to a court filing on Thursday.

In March, a jury cleared Kleiner Perkins of claims it short-circuited the career of former partner Ellen Pao because she is a woman, in a trial closely watched in Silicon Valley, the center of the U.S. technology industry. (Reporting by Dan Levine and Jim Christie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
