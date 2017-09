SAN FRANCISCO, March 27 (Reuters) - A California jury has reached a verdict in a high profile gender discrimination lawsuit brought by former Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield and Byers partner Ellen Pao against the venture capital firm, a court official said on Friday.

The verdict will be read shortly in San Francisco Superior Court in a case that helped spark a broad discussion about sexism in Silicon Valley. (Reporting by Dan Levine)