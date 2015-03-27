FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge rejects verdict on one claim in Silicon Valley gender bias case
March 27, 2015 / 9:32 PM / 2 years ago

Judge rejects verdict on one claim in Silicon Valley gender bias case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27 (Reuters) - The judge in a high profile gender discrimination lawsuit in California has rejected the jury’s verdict on one of four claims brought by former Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield and Byers partner Ellen Pao against the venture capital firm.

The jury which cleared Kleiner on three claims also voted eight to four in favor of Kleiner on the fourth claim. To deliver a verdict at least nine jurors must agree, and the judge ordered jurors to resume deliberations. (Reporting By Dan Levine; editing by Peter Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
