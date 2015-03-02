Former HP chairman to testify in venture firm sexism trial

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2 (Reuters) - Onetime highflying tech executive Ray Lane is expected to testify Monday in a discrimination and retaliation trial involving his former employer, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, the investment firm that has backed companies from Google Inc to Amazon.com Inc.

Lane, who previously served as executive chairman of Hewlett-Packard Co and president of Oracle Corp , is likely to discuss his response to incidents of alleged harassment and discrimination at the venture capital firm. Whether it reacted appropriately is at the heart of the suit, filed by former partner Ellen Pao.

The case, brought in 2012, helped spark a broad and ongoing discussion about sexism in Silicon Valley.

In the suit, Pao alleges she suffered discrimination and retaliation after ending a brief affair with another partner, Ajit Nazre.

When she told Lane and two other partners about the situation they didn’t initially respond, she alleged. Eventually, Lane told her to consider marriage to Nazre, she said in her suit.

Meanwhile, Pao says, the discrimination and retaliation toward her spread beyond Nazre to other partners, leading her to miss out on a key promotion.

The firm has vehemently denied Pao’s allegations. Kleiner’s lawyer, Lynne Hermle, said in court last week that the firm treated women fairly and didn’t promote Pao because she lacked talent.

“She did not come close” to the qualifications needed to take on a more senior role, Hermle said.

But Pao’s attorney, Alan Exelrod, said the firm systematically failed to promote women to senior investing partner. He said Pao excelled at her work, including lining up patent firm RPX as an investment. The company raised $160 million in an initial public offering just three years after Kleiner’s investment.

“Was there a level playing field for Ellen Pao at Kleiner Perkins?” Exelrod said to the jury, which started hearing the case last week. “We will prove to you in this case that there was not.”

Lane joined Kleiner Perkins in 2000, after leaving software giant Oracle. He championed Fisker Automotive, which raised $1.5 billion from investors including Kleiner Perkins before declaring bankruptcy in 2013.

Lane, 68, is now a partner emeritus at the firm.

The case is Pao v. Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers LLC, CGC-12-520719, in California Superior Court, in the County of San Francisco. (Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Christian Plumb)