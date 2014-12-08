FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Klepierre and Corio to distribute dividends on Jan. 12
December 8, 2014 / 7:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Klepierre and Corio to distribute dividends on Jan. 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Klepierre SA :

* Announces dividend distribution in connection with recommended exchange offer by Corio NV

* Klepierre and Corio intend to distribute on January 12, 2015 a dividend of 1.03 euros per share and an interim dividend 0.91 euros per share

* Klepierre will distribute to its shareholders an interim dividend of 0.91 euros per share

* Corio will distribute to its shareholders a dividend of 1.03 euros per share Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1zgypMZ] Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)

