BRIEF-Klepierre and Corio to distribute dividends on Jan. 12

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Klepierre SA :

* Announces dividend distribution in connection with recommended exchange offer by Corio NV

* Klepierre and Corio intend to distribute on January 12, 2015 a dividend of 1.03 euros per share and an interim dividend 0.91 euros per share

* Klepierre will distribute to its shareholders an interim dividend of 0.91 euros per share

* Corio will distribute to its shareholders a dividend of 1.03 euros per share