Jan 19 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* 10,976,874 new ordinary shares issued by Klepierre , immediately assimilated with existing shares, to be listed on Euronext Paris as of Jan. 20

* Shares are issued following exchange offer Klepierre / Corio

* New number of Klepierre outstanding shares is 307,036,886 Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)