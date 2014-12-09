FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Shareholders of Corio voted in favour of all resolutions of merger offer from Klepierre
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 9, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Shareholders of Corio voted in favour of all resolutions of merger offer from Klepierre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 09(Reuters) - Klepierre SA :

* Says Corio NV held on Dec. 8 Extraordinary General Meeting, in connection with the offer to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Corio by Klepierre

* Says the Corio shareholders approved all the resolutions on the agenda

* Says Corio shareholders approved the amendment of the articles of association of Corio in connection with the proposed cross-border merger between Corio and Klepierre and the merger, both with the required majority of at least 66.67 percent of the votes cast

* Says the minimum acceptance level of the offer will be 80 percent (and not 95 percent) of the issued share capital of Corio at the last day of acceptance period on Jan. 8, 2015

* Any Corio Shareholder that voted against the merger has the statutory right to elect not to become a shareholder of Klepierre at the occasion of the merger and file a request for compensation in cash with Corio

Source text for Eikon:, [ID: nHUG2kpwVP]

Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.