FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Klepierre to buy Corio, creating 10 billion euro property group
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 29, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

Klepierre to buy Corio, creating 10 billion euro property group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - French shopping mall operator Klepierre has agreed to buy Corio in a deal it said creates Europe’s leading pure-play retail property company, valuing the Dutch real estate group at an enterprise value of 7.2 billion euros ($9.7 billion).

Klepierre is offering 1.14 shares for each Corio share, implying a 15.6 percent premium on Corio’s share price on Monday, the companies said in a joint statement. Shares in both stocks were suspended on Tuesday.

The deal will boost earnings from the first year, with potential combined savings of 60 million euros, the companies said, creating a group with a stock market value of over 10 billion euros ($13 billion) (1 US dollar = 0.7445 euro) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.