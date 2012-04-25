FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Klepierre posts growth as home market offsets Spain
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 25, 2012 / 4:00 PM / in 5 years

Klepierre posts growth as home market offsets Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - French property group Klepierre on Wednesday posted a 3.1 percent rise in rental income for the first quarter, saying its resilient Northern European shopping centres had offset consumer woes in Spain and Hungary.

Klepierre, whose top shareholders are U.S. mall owner Simon Property and French bank BNP Paribas, also reiterated its full-year 2012 targets for 4 percent growth in rental income and “slightly” improved net cash flow per share.

First-quarter rents grew to 242.2 million euros ($319.31 million), from 235.0 million euros in the year-ago period. Klepierre’s malls in France, Belgium and Scandinavia - which account for more than half of rents - outperformed those in Spain, where rental income shrank by 4.4 percent.

$1 = 0.7585 euros Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Elena Berton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.