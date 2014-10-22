FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Klepierre 9-months revenue down as it refocuses portfolio
October 22, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

Klepierre 9-months revenue down as it refocuses portfolio

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Klepierre reported on Wednesday a 9.8 percent fall in revenues in the first nine months of the year and confirmed its 2014 outlook as the French shopping mall operator trims its portfolio to focus on fast growing regions and brands.

The company, which is part owned by BNP Paribas and Simon Property Group, said total revenues during the first nine months of the year fell to 692.9 million euros ($876.5 million) compared with 768.1 million euros in same period of last year.

The group has sold 2.2 billion euros of retail gallery space since the start of the year as part of a drive to concentrate its portfolio on malls in wealthy regions with good transport.

Klepierre’s total gross rents from shopping centres rose 1.6 percent on a like-for-like basis in the first nine months “with all regions posting positive rental growth,” Chief Executive Laurent Morel told reporters on a conference call.

The company, which has launched a takeover of smaller Dutch rival Corio, also said it still expected net current cash flow of 2.03-2.05 euros per share this year.

1 US dollar = 0.7905 euro Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus

