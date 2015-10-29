FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Klepierre says 9-mth revenue grows 40 pct, confirms 2015 guidance
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 29, 2015 / 5:16 PM / in 2 years

Klepierre says 9-mth revenue grows 40 pct, confirms 2015 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Klepierre reported on Wednesday a 41 percent increase in revenue in the first nine months of the year, helped by the acquisition of Dutch rival Corio, and said that an upturn in consumption should support growth next year.

Klepierre, which has trimmed its portfolio to focus on fast growing regions and brands, confirmed its 2015 outlook as retailers in its shopping malls showed “solid” performance.

The company, which is part owned by Simon Property Group and BNP Paribas, said total revenues during the first nine months of the year rose to 976.5 million euros ($1.07 billion)from to 692.9 million euros ($759.49 million) in same period of last year.

The mall operator said it still expected net current cash flow of 2.15 euros per share this year.

“Cash flow growth will support a further distribution per share increase for fiscal year 2015,” Klepierre said in the statement.

$1 = 0.9123 euros Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.