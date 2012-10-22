FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Klepierre Q3 rental income rises, keeps 2012 targets
October 22, 2012 / 3:51 PM / 5 years ago

Klepierre Q3 rental income rises, keeps 2012 targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - French property group Klepierre posted a 3.1 percent rise in third-quarter rental income on Monday and stuck to its full-year earnings targets.

Total rents reached 243.4 million euros ($318.1 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, a like-for-like rise of 1.7 percent driven by its shopping centres, the company said in a statement.

“Despite a challenging economic environment this quarter, Klepierre’s revenues demonstrated their resilience, and the group continued to take market opportunities to enhance its financial flexibility,” Klepierre said.

“Klepierre is confident on delivering its 2012 targets.”

The company reiterated that rents are expected to grow by 3 to 4 percent on a current portfolio basis and by 2 to 2.5 percent on a constant portfolio basis year-on-year. Net current cash-flow per share is expected to improve slightly. ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

