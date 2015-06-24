FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Klepierre to sell Dutch malls worth 770 mln euros
Sections
Featured
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 24, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

Klepierre to sell Dutch malls worth 770 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - Klepierre is selling nine Dutch shopping malls to Wereldhave for 770 million euros ($861 million) as the French mall operator refocuses its Dutch portfolio on the affluent Randstad region.

Klepierre, which bought smaller Dutch rival Corio last year in a 7.2 billion euro takeover, said that it would mostly use the net cash proceeds from the deal, estimated at 654 million euros, to pay down debt.

The company, which is 20 percent owned by U.S. mall operator Simon Property Group, said that it was sticking with its full-year earnings estimate of net current cash flow of 2.10-2.15 euros per share despite the sale.

With consumer spending in Europe recovering only slowly, Klepierre, like bigger Franco-Dutch rival Unibail-Rodamco , has been refocusing its portfolio on wealthy regions in Europe seeing faster than average economic growth.

Following the sale, Klepierre will have Dutch assets worth 1 billion euros in the Netherlands’ central Randstad region, primarily in the cities of Rotterdam and Utrecht. ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.