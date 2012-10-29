FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Klesch desires Italian steel producer Lucchini
October 29, 2012 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

Klesch desires Italian steel producer Lucchini

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Swiss industrial group Klesch said on Monday it has expressed interest in acquiring Italian steel producer Lucchini, the latest asset in Italy eyed by the Geneva-based firm.

The move follows news earlier this month that the private industrial group was looking to buy an Italian aluminium smelter in Sardinia that is being closed by Alcoa.

“I can confirm the expressed interest (in Lucchini) but that is all I can comment at the moment,” a company spokeswoman for Klesh said.

Lucchini is owned by Russia’s Severstal and Severstal’s owner Alexei Mordashov. The Italian firm declined to comment.

Klesch sold parts of its bankrupt Dutch aluminium smelter ZALCO, owned by its subsidiary BaseMet, in June. Its Voerde smelter in Germany is also searching for a buyer after declaring insolvency in September.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
