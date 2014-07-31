FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Milford Haven refinery to remain shut until October -Klesch
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

Milford Haven refinery to remain shut until October -Klesch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - The Milford Haven refinery in Wales will remain idle until Klesch Group completes its acquisition from Murphy Oil, probably at the end of October, chairman Gary Klesch said on Thursday.

“My guess is we will close it (the acquisition) in the end of October and re-start it (the refinery) very, very shortly thereafter,” Klesch told Reuters.

Murphy Oil has agreed to sell its 135,000 barrels per day Milford Haven refinery to Klesch, who vowed to maintain operations at the struggling plant.

Murphy halted production at the plant in May after failing to strike a deal with London-based private equity fund Grey Bull. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.