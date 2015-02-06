FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Second K-Line shipping executive pleads guilty to price-fixing
February 6, 2015 / 8:27 PM / 3 years ago

Second K-Line shipping executive pleads guilty to price-fixing

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An executive with Japan-based Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd has pleaded guilty to fixing the prices of ocean cargo shipping, the Justice Department said on Friday, the second guilty plea of a company executive in a week.

Takashi Yamaguchi, a general manager in the company’s car carrier division, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for conspiring to rig bids for shipping cars, trucks and other similar cargo from 2006 to 2010, the department said.

To read the full story at WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1zXaLb7

