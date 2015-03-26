FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shipping exec gets 18 months in U.S. prison for price-fixing
March 26, 2015

Shipping exec gets 18 months in U.S. prison for price-fixing

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An executive for Japanese shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd, also called K-Line, pleaded guilty to price-fixing and bid-rigging on Thursday and was sentenced to 18 months in prison, the Justice Department said.

Toru Otoda, a general manager for K-Line’s car shipping business, pleaded guilty to a single felony count of working with executives from other companies to split up customers and coordinate on the price of shipping cars into and out of the United States, the department said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NeKvMq

