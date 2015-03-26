Shipping exec gets 18 months in U.S. prison for price-fixing

(Reuters) - An executive for Japanese shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd, also called K-Line, pleaded guilty to price-fixing and bid-rigging on Thursday and was sentenced to 18 months in prison, the Justice Department said.

Toru Otoda, a general manager for K-Line’s car shipping business, pleaded guilty to a single felony count of working with executives from other companies to split up customers and coordinate on the price of shipping cars into and out of the United States, the department said.

