Kloeckner & Co sees Q1 profit clearly below yr ago
February 26, 2015 / 3:52 PM / 3 years ago

Kloeckner & Co sees Q1 profit clearly below yr ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Feb 26 (Reuters) - German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co expects profits this quarter to be clearly below those of a year ago as price pressure remains intense in North America, its chief executive told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

Gisbert Ruehl said although demand was robust in North America the market was oversupplied, with high domestic prices attracting imports, even from the European Union. “It’s not a demand shock, it’s a supply shock,” he said.

Ruehl said he expected prices to bottom out in North America this quarter and possibly to rise slightly towards the end of the second quarter, adding that the United States remained the most attractive market globally for his company.

“We want to keep growing there, also through acquisitions,” he said on the fringes of a steel conference organised by the Handelsblatt newspaper. “Something could materialise this year,” he said when asked whether he had an acquisition target in view. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

