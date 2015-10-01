Germany's Kloeckner acquires U.S. firm American Fabricators

FRANKFURT, Oct 1 (Reuters) - German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co said on Thursday it had acquired U.S. firm American Fabricators as part of its strategy to expand its services and to raise market potential in the United States.

Kloeckner, trying to combat the effect of persistently low steel prices mainly caused by overproduction in China, is aiming to invest in higher-value products and services.

“Having expanded our service centre activities in the U.S. to a significant degree, we are now entering the higher value-added segment of sheet metal fabrication,” Chief Executive Gisbert Ruehl said in a statement.

Kloeckner said the Nashville, Tennessee, headquartered American Fabricators specialises in the fabrication of sheets into complex parts for different industries and has annual sales of around $30 million.

“The process expertise gained can also be channelled into creating value in other regions of the U.S. and even at European locations,” Ruehl said.

Kloeckner did not disclose the purchase price.