DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 1 (Reuters) - Kloeckner & Co will return to paying a dividend for this year if it generates a sufficient profit, its chief executive said after the firm reported a net loss for 2015.

The German steel distributor could pay out 20 euro cents ($0.22) per share, equal to its 2014 payout, if it posts a net profit of 20 million euros, Gisbert Ruehl told a news conference on Tuesday.