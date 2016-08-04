FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kloeckner to start new restructuring programme
August 4, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

Kloeckner to start new restructuring programme

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co is to start a new restructuring programme for its European operations aimed at adding 30 million euros ($33 million) to its core earnings over the next three years, it said on Thursday.

Kloeckner, which has already restructured its European distribution business country by country, said it would now bring its Austrian, Belgian, French, German, Dutch, Spanish and British operations closer together.

“The new structure not only aims to cut costs and facilitate synergies, but also to ensure faster, more efficient implementation of the digital transformation,” it said, adding that digital channels accounted for 10 percent of sales in the second quarter.

Kloeckner is betting on digital tools such as a new online shop and contract portal to mitigate the effects of a tough European steel market squeezed by cheap imports, and said price-setting software had helped it to amplify the positive earnings effect of rising steel prices last quarter.

The German company returned to the black in the quarter, reporting net income after minorities of 32 million euros versus a loss of 54 million euros a year earlier and beating a Reuters poll average of 27 million.

Sales fell 10 percent to 1.52 billion euros, missing the poll average of 1.64 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

