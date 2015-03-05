FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kloeckner & Co sees tough Q1, 2015 core profit up
#Earnings Season
March 5, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Kloeckner & Co sees tough Q1, 2015 core profit up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 5 (Reuters) - German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co said it expected core profit to rise in 2015 even after a tough first quarter afflicted by steep declines in U.S. steel prices and other factors.

Kloeckner & Co said on Thursday it expected first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 15 to 25 million euros ($17 to $28 million), down from 31 million euros in the fourth quarter.

The fourth-quarter result was at the bottom of a range of estimates in a Reuters poll of analysts, which averaged 36 million euros. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
