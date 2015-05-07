UPDATE 1-Kloeckner Q1 profits fall on U.S. steel price drop

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA 17 mln eur vs Reuters poll avg 14 mln

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co’s adjusted core profit fell by almost two thirds in the first quarter, and the company said on Thursday its goal of increasing core profit over the full year now looked “very ambitious”.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 62 percent to 17 million euros ($19 million), beating the average forecast of 14 million in a Reuters poll, as steel prices in the United States declined sharply.

Sales in the United States rose 21 percent thanks solely to the strong U.S. dollar versus the euro, Kloeckner said, pushing group sales up 8 percent, but U.S. prices fell in local terms due to an increase in imports from more competitive markets.

European sales grew 1 percent thanks to the acquisition of Swiss Riedo in the second quarter of 2014 but a fall in Swiss prices and a collapse in the French construction sector led to a drop in European EBITDA to 8 million euros from 23 million.

Kloeckner said it now expected steel demand to rise by 1-2 percent in both the United States and Europe over the full year, down from its previous expectation of almost 2 percent in Europe and 3-4 percent in North America.

It said growth in Europe would be driven by plant engineering and the automotive industry, while in the United States the lower oil price would stimulate consumer spending on homebuilding and cars, outweighing lower investments by the oil and gas industry due to the low oil price.

“We expect an appreciable rise in operating profit in the second half of the year,” Chief Executive Gisbert Ruehl said in a statement, adding that the company expected EBITDA of 35-45 million euros in the second quarter helped by ongoing cost cuts.

“However, our communicated goal of increasing EBITDA for the full year - before planned restructuring measures - looks very ambitious in light of the vastly changed environment.”