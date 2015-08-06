UPDATE 1-Kloeckner speeds restructuring, scraps profit goal

(Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co said it would accelerate its restructuring programme and abandoned its goal of increasing 2015 core profit after a sharp drop in global steel prices wiped more than a third off its second-quarter earnings.

Kloeckner said on Thursday it would shut 17 of its 220 global sites including its service centre in China, the world’s biggest steel producer and consumer, and 11 sites in France, where the construction industry is in long-term decline.

It said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before restructuring costs would now drop significantly in 2015 instead of rising, and that net profit would be clearly below last year’s level including the costs.

Kloeckner embarked on its restructuring to try to combat the effect of persistently low steel prices caused by overproduction, mainly in China, exacerbated by an unexpected drop in Chinese demand due to a slowing economy in the past months.

The company is also trying to secure its future by investing in higher-value products such as aluminium and services such as laser processing, and is digitising its supply chain to make it more efficient.

Restructuring costs in the second quarter were 52 million euros ($57 million), but Kloeckner said the additional measures would lift EBITDA by 30 million euros a year from 2017, doubling the impact of its existing efficiency programme. ($1 = 0.9163 euros)