Kloeckner CEO sees third-quarter goals a challenge
September 11, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

Kloeckner CEO sees third-quarter goals a challenge

Tom Käckenhoff, Anneli Palmen

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 11 (Reuters) - German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co will find it tough to make its performance targets this quarter as steel exports from China put pressure on world prices, its chief executive said.

“It will be challenging to reach our goals in Q3,” Gisbert Ruehl told Reuters in an interview.

Kloeckner had forecast earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before restructuring expenses of 45 to 55 million euros ($51 to $62 million) for this quarter, up from 36 million in the second quarter.

Ruehl reiterated that this year’s net profit would be below last year’s 22 million euros but said next year’s should be above the 2014 level, allowing Kloeckner to pay a dividend of at least 20 cents per share. ($1 = 0.8877 euros) (Writing by Georgina Prodhan)

