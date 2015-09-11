UPDATE 1-Kloeckner CEO sees Q3 goals tough, 2016 improvement

* Customers demanding lower prices

* Net profit improvement in 2016 should allow dividend again

* Shares up 2 percent

By Tom Käckenhoff and Anneli Palmen

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 11 (Reuters) - German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co will find it tough to make its targets this quarter as steel exports from China put pressure on world prices, its chief executive said, predicting an improvement in profits in 2016.

Half the world’s steel is produced in China but, as domestic demand falls due to a decelerating economy that is slowing the pace of construction, producers are exporting more surplus steel onto world markets.

“Customers are waiting to see if prices fall further. When they see that steel prices are under pressure then they often demand lower prices from us,” Gisbert Ruehl told Reuters in an interview. “It will be challenging to reach our goals in Q3.”

Kloeckner had forecast earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before restructuring expenses should improve to 45 to 55 million euros ($51 to $62 million) for this quarter from 36 million in the second quarter.

Ruehl said next year’s net profit should exceed 2014’s 22 million euros after a dip this year, allowing Kloeckner to pay a dividend of at least 20 cents per share for 2016. “The restructuring will take effect,” he said.

Kloeckner shares jumped on the news, trading 2 percent higher at 8.31 euros by 1133 GMT and outperforming a 1.1 percent-stronger European basic resources index.

Kloeckner said last month it would accelerate its restructuring programme, shutting 17 of its 220 sites around the world including its service centre in China and 11 sites in France.

The company, based in Duisburg in Germany’s Ruhr area, wants to increase the proportion of sales it makes in the United States to 50 percent in the next year from 40 percent this year, for which it needs to make acquisitions.

“We are optimistic of making another acquisition in the USA this year still,” Ruehl said.