RLPC-Blackstone to reinvest in Kloeckner -sources

* Blackstone PE, Oaktree seek debt-for-equity swap

* Lazard appointed to sell company if restructuring fails

By Claire Ruckin

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Blackstone has agreed to reinvest in its struggling German plastic films firm Kloeckner Pentaplast alongside senior lenders Oaktree in a bid to restructure its debt, banking sources said on Monday.

Blackstone bought Kloeckner from Cinven in 2007, backed by 1.25 billion euros ($1.64 billion) of leveraged loans. The company breached its Dec. 31 senior leveraged covenants but managed on Friday to secure a covenant waiver until the end of June.

A loan covenant breach had been expected since November when Kloeckner asked lenders to form groups for a restructuring and commissioned an independent business review. [ID: nRLP57867a]

U.S. distressed debt investment fund Oaktree Capital bought a large portion of Kloeckner’s loans in the secondary markets and together with Blackstone Private Equity is pushing for a debt-for-equity swap.

Blackstone declined to comment.

Junior lenders could suffer heavy losses in a restructuring. . They have until March 21 to agree to a consensual restructuring otherwise Lazard, which has been appointed as M&A adviser, will go forward with a sale of the group.

Kloeckner’s 187 million euro mezzanine loan is quoted at around 7 percent of face value in the secondary loan market, down from 32 percent in early November, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

A 187 million euro second lien loan is quoted at 18 percent, down from 42.8 percent in the same period, the data showed.