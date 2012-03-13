UPDATE 1-RLPC-Blackstone aims to cut Kloeckner debt

* 450 mln euro junior debt write-off proposed

* Senior debt for equity swap on agenda

* Aims to reduce leverage to 3.8 times EBITDA

By Claire Ruckin

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Blackstone is seeking to cut debt in its German plastic films firm Kloeckner Pentaplast by 800 million euros ($1.05 billion) as part of a proposed restructuring alongside senior lender Oaktree, banking sources said on Tuesday.

Blackstone bought Kloeckner from Cinven in 2007, backed by 1.25 billion euros of leveraged loans. Blackstone is now looking at reducing its majority stake in Kloeckner and co-owning the business with Oaktree as part of the restructuring, bankers said.

Blackstone declined to comment.

The restructuring proposal has been put to junior lenders, who have until March 21 to agree to it, otherwise Lazard, which has been appointed as M&A adviser, will go forward with a sale of the group.

Junior lenders, which include Strategic Value Partners (SVP), could put in a bid for the company, backed with a financing package from banks, bankers said.

Blackstone and Oaktree have proposed to wipe out 260 million euros of mezzanine loans, mainly owned by the company itself, and 190 million euros of second-lien loans. The proposal also includes a reduction in senior debt to 500 million euros from 850 million in a debt-for-equity swap.

Junior lenders such as SVP have bought first-lien debt to limit losses if a consensual restructuring goes ahead, bankers added.

Blackstone could have kept a majority stake in the business if it had accepted a restructuring proposal put forward by junior lenders to equitise junior debt in return for a 49 percent stake in the company. But under that proposal, senior debt would have remained at 850 million euros, a level too high for the company to sustain, bankers said.

The company currently has debt of around 10 times the company’s 130 million euro EBITDA. If debt is reduced to 500 million euros, the company will be around 3.8 times leveraged.

Bankers said Kloeckner is a strong company with around 200 million euros of cash on its balance sheet, but it has too much debt and is overleveraged.