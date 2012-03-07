RPT-UPDATE 2-Kloeckner scraps dividend as profit falls 88pct

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

* Q4 EBITDA 14 mln eur vs poll 9.3 mln

* Q4 net loss 27 mln eur vs poll loss 26.5 mln

* Says will not pay dividend for FY 2011

* Sees higher operating profit in 2012 due to cost cuts

* Says 2012 will not be less challenging than 2011

By Marilyn Gerlach

FRANKFURT, March 7 (Reuters) - Kloeckner & Co , Europe’s biggest independent steel trader, will not pay dividends for 2011 after net income plunged 88 percent as the euro zone crisis rattled customers.

The metal trader on Wednesday reiterated its downbeat outlook for Europe, where demand for steel products fell in the last quarter of last year while clients waited to see how the sovereign debt crisis would affect the overall economy.

Kloeckner is the largest steel and metals distributor in Europe by sales and caters to the construction, machinery engineering and automotive industries.

“2012 will not be less challenging than 2011,” Chief Executive Gisbert Ruehl said, adding it was not possible to give a reliable forecast for the full year because of the uncertain macroeconomic picture.

His comments echoed those made by ThyssenKrupp - Germany’s largest steelmaker, and rival Salzgitter, both of which refused also to provide a full-year outlook as Europe remained a concern.

Kloeckner said it expects operating profit will be higher this year as U.S. growth and cost cuts in Europe help offset weaker sales in Europe, with a boost from companies it acquired in the United States and Brazil.

EARLY WARNING

Ruehl, one of those who warned early on in mid-2011 of a recessionary threat in Europe, said earlier this year that a slight price recovery in the first quarter would be short-lived and for the whole year steel demand in Europe could drop up to 5 percent or even more with the financial crisis this time posing more risks than in 2008.

Kloeckner announced in August plans to cut jobs by 6 percent worldwide and sell low-margin units in preparation for an economic slowdown.

The German Steel Federation said on Tuesday Germany’s steel industry has been stabilizing since the start of the year after prices declined in the last quarter of 2011, with steelmakers increasing their crude steel output.

Finnish steelmaker Rautaruukki President and Chief Executive Sakari Tamminen told Reuters on Tuesday that European steel prices have started to recover and are expected to continue rising in the second quarter.

ArcelorMittal’s chief marketing officer for Europe’s flat carbon business also said that the company was raising prices for deliveries in the quarter from April.

Kloeckner disclosed on Wednesday its full-year net profit fell to 10 million euros ($13.1 million) from 80 million euros.

Fourth-quarter earnings before income, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) dropped to 14 million euros ($18.4 million) from 48 million the year-earlier as it booked restructuring charges for its cost-cutting programme in Europe.

A Reuters poll had forecast fourth-quarter EBITDA at 9.30 million euros and full year net income of 11.6 million euros.