UPDATE 2-Kloeckner says down to "bare bones" in new cost-cutting plan

* Launches new programme to add 50 mln euros to annual earnings

* Expects 2014 pre-tax profit even if markets don’t recover

* Expects to be able to pay dividend for 2014

* Q3 operating EBITDA 39 mln euros vs poll average 36.1 mln

* Shares down 0.9 percent (Adds further details, CEO’s comments, share price reaction)

FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co announced a new round of restructuring and cost-cutting moves on Wednesday in an effort to return to profit next year, even if its markets do not recover as quickly as hoped.

Despite publishing a sharp rise in underlying third-quarter profits, Kloeckner said it was launching a further restructuring programme, called KCO WIN, on top of measures that already include job cuts of more than 2,000, or 17 percent of its workforce, and the closure of 70 sites around the world.

Kloeckner’s shares were down 0.9 percent at 10.41 euros by 1304 GMT, when Germany’s mid-cap index was up 0.6 percent.

“We are going down to bare bones in some areas,” Chief Executive Gisbert Ruehl told journalists during a conference call. “We now have to bring our own water and coffee to management board meetings.”

Overall demand for steel in Europe has slumped by almost a third since 2007 and government spending cuts and tight credit conditions are expected to continue to weigh on the industry.

Kloeckner’s new programme aims to improve the way the company prices its products, streamline its sales structures and centralise more of its purchasing, and will further reduce headcount at its central office to 55 from 70.

“We are not going to do anything anymore that does not add value. There are no more nice-to-haves,” Ruehl said.

The company expects the new KCO WIN rationalisation programme to add about 50 million euros ($67 million) to annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from 2015 and it could contribute about 20 million euros next year.

Kloeckner said it already sees a return to pre-tax profit next year, even if an expected recovery in steel markets fails to materialise, and it should then be able to pay shareholders their first dividend in four years.

Analysts on average see Kloeckner posting a pretax profit of 39.8 million euros next year and a 46 million-euro loss this year, after it lost 185 million euros in 2012, according to restated figures.

Third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and restructuring costs this year more than doubled to 39 million euros, beating a consensus forecast of 36.1 million euros given in a Reuters poll of analysts.

However it made a pre-tax loss in the period of 8 million euros, slightly better than the 11.2 million loss expected by analysts and down from a 31 million-euro loss in the same period last year.

The company also re-affirmed its forecast for underlying EBITDA of about 140 million euros for the full year, unchanged from 2012.

Kloeckner’s results came a day before ArcelorMittal , the world’s biggest steelmaker, is expected to report a 16.5 percent rise in its third-quarter EBITDA to $1.56 billion. ($1=0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Goodman and Greg Mahlich)