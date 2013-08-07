FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kloeckner sees return to profitability in 2014
August 7, 2013 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kloeckner sees return to profitability in 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Kloeckner sees 2013 core operating profit flat

* Scrapped previous outlook for profit growth in May

* CEO says expects no tailwind from European steel market

* Says restructuring will help Kloeckner return to profit (Adds CEO comment, background)

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co expects job cuts and savings to help improve earnings again next year after predicting stagnating profit in 2013 amid weak steel demand.

“Even if we cannot expect any tailwind from the European steel market, we anticipate that, given the timely, radical restructuring measures, we will return to profit next year,” Chief Executive Gisbert Ruehl said in a statement on Wednesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll see Kloeckner posting a 2014 net profit of 33.6 million euros after a loss of 38.6 million this year.

The steel sector has been hit by a fall in demand for cars, appliances and new buildings. In Europe, demand for steel has slumped by almost a third since 2007 and government austerity and tight credit conditions are expected to remain a drag.

ArcelorMittal, the world’s No. 1 steelmaker, last week cut its outlook on weaker than forecast demand in Europe and the United States, and Salzgitter, Germany’s second-biggest steel company, this week issued its second profit warning this year.

Kloeckner said it expects its operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding restructuring costs, to come in at about 140 million euros, broadly flat from 139 million a year earlier and in line with analyst estimates in a Reuters poll.

The company, which is cutting more than 2,000 jobs and shutting 70 sites around the world, had scrapped a previous outlook for core operating profit of about 200 million euros in May, saying it looked increasingly unrealistic.

$1 = 0.7513 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz and David Cowell

