DUESSELDORF, Germany, Feb 12 (Reuters) - German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co expects to reach its goal of resuming dividend payments to shareholders for 2014 after business went well in the first few weeks of the year, its chief executive said.

“We had a good start to the year and see ourselves back on track for growth,” Gisbert Ruehl told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Maria Sheahan)