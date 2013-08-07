Kloeckner CEO sees no point in further talks with Knauf

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Kloeckner & Co has no interest in holding further talks to cooperate with its shareholder Albert Knauf as it sees limited synergy potential, the German steel distributor’s chief executive said.

“The analysis on our side has shown that there is no point to holding further talks,” Chief Executive Gisbert Ruehl told journalists during a conference call on Wednesday after Kloeckner published quarterly financial results.

He said the potential for synergies from any cooperation was limited, the two companies’ strategic focus was too different, and integration of Knauf’s Interfer business in Germany with Kloeckner would result in further restructuring and job losses. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)