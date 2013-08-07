FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kloeckner CEO sees no point in further talks with Knauf
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
August 7, 2013 / 8:52 AM / in 4 years

Kloeckner CEO sees no point in further talks with Knauf

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Kloeckner & Co has no interest in holding further talks to cooperate with its shareholder Albert Knauf as it sees limited synergy potential, the German steel distributor’s chief executive said.

“The analysis on our side has shown that there is no point to holding further talks,” Chief Executive Gisbert Ruehl told journalists during a conference call on Wednesday after Kloeckner published quarterly financial results.

He said the potential for synergies from any cooperation was limited, the two companies’ strategic focus was too different, and integration of Knauf’s Interfer business in Germany with Kloeckner would result in further restructuring and job losses. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.