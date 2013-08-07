Kloeckner CEO says prices in U.S. improved in Q2

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co saw prices in the United States recover in the second quarter, its chief executive said.

“Prices were very much under pressure in the United States in the first quarter and into the second quarter but have improved significantly since then,” Gisbert Ruehl told journalists during a conference call on Wednesday.

Kloeckner earlier predicted stagnating core operating profit for this year amid weak steel demand, in line with expectations. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)