FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Loh family raises Kloeckner stake above 10 pct
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 28, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Loh family raises Kloeckner stake above 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects UBS voting rights to 3.91 percent from 10.04 percent in fifth paragraph)

FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - German family-owned investment company Friedhelm Loh has raised its stake in steel distributor Kloeckner & Co to 10.38 percent, Kloeckner said in a statement on Tuesday.

The family holds stakes in a variety of engineering, manufacturing, software and services companies including steel service group Stahlo. Its companies made sales of 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) last year.

Shares in Kloeckner rose 1.8 percent to 8.17 euros.

Friedhelm Loh holds its Kloeckner stake via investment vehicle Swoctem.

Separately, UBS said it holds 3.91 percent of the voting rights in Kloeckner. ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.