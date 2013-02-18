FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German billionaire takes 7.8 pct stake in Kloeckner
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 18, 2013 / 8:26 PM / 5 years ago

German billionaire takes 7.8 pct stake in Kloeckner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 18 (Reuters) - German billionaire Albrecht Knauf bought a 7.82 percent stake in German steel distributor Kloeckner, becoming the group’s largest shareholder, according to a stock exchange announcement.

Financial sources said he had mandated Deutsche Bank to advise him, meaning the interest in Kloeckner is likely strategic.

Knauf has previously served on the board of soccer club Borussia Dortmund, and is the chairman of Knauf Interfer, a steel distributor based in Essen, Germany.

A spokeswoman for Kloeckner said she did not know what Knauf’s plans were and declined to comment further on the stock exchange announcement.

Knauf Interfer and Deutsche Bank were not immediately available for comment.

Knauf Interfer has annual turnover of 1.3 million tons, compared with 6.7 million for Kloeckner.

Reporting by Philipp Halstrick, Alexander Huebner and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Dale Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.