FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kloeckner deal part of steel drive, investor Knauf says
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 19, 2013 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

Kloeckner deal part of steel drive, investor Knauf says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 18 (Reuters) - German billionaire Albrecht Knauf said on Tuesday that raising his stake in German steel distributor Kloeckner to 7.82 percent is part of a drive to further expand into steel trading.

Knauf Interfer, an Essen, Germany based steel distributor fully owned by Knauf, is being repositioned by its new Chief Exetutive Klaus Kremper to increase its steel trading operations, Knauf Interfer said on Tuesday.

“In light of this background, the purchase of Kloeckern & Co shares is a strategic investment,” it added.

According to a stock exchange announcement late on Monday, Albrecht Knauf became Kloeckner’s largest shareholder by taking a 7.82 percent stake. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.