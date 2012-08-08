UPDATE 1-Kloeckner lowers profit outlook on weak demand

* Q2 adj. EBITDA 50 mln eur vs poll 52.2 mln

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Kloeckner & Co, Europe’s biggest mill-independent steel distributor, cut its full-year profit outlook after quarterly operating profit declined steeper than expected, hit by pricing pressure as cautious buyers stayed on the sidelines.

Operating income in the second quarter fell to 50 million euros ($62.10 million) from 62 million last year while sales rose to 1.96 billion from 1.88 billion, Kloeckner said on Wednesday.

The average estimate in a Reuters poll for earnings before income, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding one-offs, or operating income, was at 52.2 million euros. Consensus for sales was 1.981 billion euros.

“Due to the escalating economic condition in Europe overall and a possible slowdown in the U.S. economy, achieving the operating income (EBITDA) of the previous year is rather unlikely from t oday’s perspective,” the company sa id.

Kloeckner had previous ly forecast an increase in operating profit this year if economic environment in Europe improved in the second-half of the year. If not, it had said it expected that operating income would be broadly at last year’s level of 217 million euros.

It confirmed on Wednesday its guidance for higher revenue and sales turnover, thanks to acquisitions in the United States and Brazil last year.

Analy s ts have said steel prices for rebar steel, used mainly in construction, declined more than 5 percent in the past three months in Europe.

According to StarMine, which weights analysts based on their track record, Kloeckner trades at 28.7 times its estimated 12-months earnings, a premium to U. S. rival Re liance S teel’s <R S .N> 8. 7 multiple. ($1 = 0.8052 euros) (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)