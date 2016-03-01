Kloeckner sees online drive as key to turnaround

DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 1 (Reuters) - German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co is betting that doing more business online will enable it to respond to tough sector competition and allow it to reduce working capital and improve cash flow and profitability.

The loss-making company has invested about 10 million euros ($11 million) in developing an online service platform to allow its many small customers to automatically detect and request imminent supply needs, speeding up delivery.

Next year, it will launch a broader industry platform to bring in large suppliers. It is already working with steel giants Nucor and Tata and is in talks with others, Chief Executive Gisbert Ruehl said on Tuesday.

Along with restructuring, managing supply chains online is the primary tool Kloeckner is using to combat desperate conditions in the steel industry, where European and U.S. prices are under pressure from cheap Chinese products.

The strategy is not without risk: success in this area will come to some extent at the expense of its existing business, and it will increase price transparency -- something more in the interests of its customers than itself.

Still, Ruehl believes, the company will lose if it hangs back.

“Will we do it, even if we cannibalise part of our own business?” he asked at a news conference on Tuesday. “It will come,” he said. “The only question is who will do it?”

Ruehl, a consistent and outspoken advocate of online expansion, is convinced that Kloeckner is for now ahead of its peers.

Building a system that allows customers’ factory machines to predict and order what they need without human intervention will reduce inventories on all sides, pushing more steel-dependent sectors such as construction towards the just-in-time delivery that is already prevalent in the automotive industry.

Lower steel inventories, driven not only by customers holding out for lower prices but also by more efficient ordering, helped Kloeckner to cut its net working capital by almost 200 million euros last year.

That pushed its free cash flow back into positive territory and helped reduce its net debt.

If it continues along its planned path, it could reduce net working capital by more than a third by 2019, allowing it to become practically debt-free if it wanted to, Kloeckner said.

Kloeckner plans to charge a transaction fee, initially of 3 percent, for customers using its service platform.

Ruehl said it was too early to tell whether that would be sufficient to compensate for a likely fall in prices due to greater transparency. ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Keith Weir)