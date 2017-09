STOCKHOLM, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Klovern AB : * Says proposing a dividend of SEK 0.30 per ordinary share and a dividend of

SEK 20.00 per preference share * Says FY income increased by 14 per cent to SEK 2,521 million (2,220). * Says FY net profit amounted to SEK 1,164 million (808) Link to press release: here