Dec 8 (Reuters) - Klovern AB

* Klovern AB (publ) divests properties for SEK 171 million

* Divests the properties Huddinge Opalen 40, Huddinge Luna 1, Stockholm Båglampan 35 and Sollentuna Sjöhjälten 2

* The buyer is Stendörren Fastigheter AB

* Klovern will as a partial payment receive shares in the company corresponding to around SEK 40 million