STOCKHOLM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Klovern Ab

* Klövern ab (publ) : the offer to subscribe for preference shares is increased

* As a result of strong demand in the company's preference share issue, the Board of Directors of Klövern has resolved to increase the offer to comprise of up to 12,500,000 preference shares, corresponding to SEK 1,875 million