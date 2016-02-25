FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KLR Energy will not price $130 million IPO on Thursday-source
February 25, 2016 / 3:28 PM / 2 years ago

KLR Energy will not price $130 million IPO on Thursday-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - KLR Energy Acquisition Corp delayed the pricing of its $130 million initial public offering on Thursday, one day after the successful stock market debut of another U.S. energy investment company, Silver Run Acquisition Corp.

KLR’s IPO will not price on Thursday as originally scheduled, a person familiar with the matter said, without providing the reason or more details. The source asked not to be identified because the decision is not yet public.

KLR declined to comment.

Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby

