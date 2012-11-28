Virtu Financial submits competing bid for Knight-source

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Virtu Financial LLC has submitted an all-cash bid for electronic trading firm Knight Capital Group of “nothing less than $3.00 a share,” following an earlier cash and stock bid for Knight by Getco LLC, said a source with knowledge of the offer.

Knight would be taken private under Virtu’s offer, which is backed by private equity firm Silver Lake, and other unnamed investors, the source said.

Virtu is primarily interested in Knight’s market-making business and would look to sell off other units, the source said.